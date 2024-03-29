Get ready to live your life to the full Advertising Feature

The clubhouse at Majestic Tamworth is the perfect place to socialise and make new friends. Picture supplied

If you are ready for a new chapter, a new lifestyle opportunity awaits at Majestic Tamworth.

With construction in full swing, this exciting new development will welcome its first residents in the next few months.

Picture this: a quality home with beautiful golf course views and everything you need for resort-style living.

There will be a luxury clubhouse decked out with multiple lounges, a games room, library, outdoor dining and even a cinema room.

For those who like to stay active, there is plenty on offer, including a gym and a pool. Enjoy the great outdoors in the nearby nature reserves and national parks, and you'll also be in the heart of Tamworth's sporting facilities.

For those seeking a tree change, Tamworth is perfect. This bustling regional town is packed with charming cafes and boutique stores. There are state-of-the-art medical facilities and plenty of culture to immerse yourself in.

"There is a great community here," said sales manager Peter Schulz. " The locals are friendly and welcoming. I've met many people who have stopped here for a few days and stayed forever, as Tamworth has everything they need."

A new display suite will soon be unveiled. You will be able to explore the available accommodations and get a taste of the lifestyle offerings.

"Stage 1 will have a temporary clubhouse, with the main clubhouse coming in Stage 2. This will have a bowling green, golf stimulators, saunas, rooms for professional services, as well as a pool and gym," said Peter.

"There's also a boardwalk over the lake, where you can wiggle your toes in the water or sit and enjoy a glass of wine whilst watching the sun go down."

For early movers, there are some enticing sales incentives. How does a whole year of free site fees sound? Plus, a free golf cart thrown in? Perfect for cruising around, especially since you'll be right on a golf course.

"The biggest incentive is getting the site of your choice. Don't miss out on having the specific home in the spot you want. The homes everyone wants get snapped up fast," he said.

Majestic Tamworth is a land lease community model with two-bedroom villa-style units, car parking, study nooks, and alfresco dining for independent living. Units are priced from $499,000.

"You're buying into so much more than a home; it's the lifestyle and a community of like-minded people with plenty of opportunities to make friends," said Peter.

Bob Andersen and his team are bringing Majestic Tamworth to life. They offer their wealth of development experience and multi-award-winning expertise from Australia-wide developments to deliver the very best that the over-50s market sector deserves.

Bob is renowned as one of Australia's most respected developers, having completed over $1.2 billion in developments.

As a regular contributor on property matters in magazines, radio and TV, he will be a familiar face to many.