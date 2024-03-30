Appeal for information over aggravated break and enter

Police are hoping the public will hold the key to an arrest, following a break, enter and assault at a home in Wee Waa, last year.
A 53-year-old man had been walking towards the front door of his Alma Street home at about 2am on Sunday, June 4, 2023, when he was approached by four men, who stole two bags he had been carrying.
The four men fled the scene in a lime green Holden Commodore, which was last seen driving towards Coonamble.
The man was not injured. He told police the men also took documents, keys, cash, mobile phones, and the CCTV hard drive from inside the home.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information about the Commodore, or who has dashcam or CCTV from the area to contact Narrabri Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
