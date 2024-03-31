The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Health

An appetite to study how regional and rural communities access and eat food

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
April 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Judy Coates sits outside the Newcastle University Tamworth site, where the research will be undertaken. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Deputy mayor Judy Coates sits outside the Newcastle University Tamworth site, where the research will be undertaken. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The eating habits of Tamworthians will go under the microscope to help researchers understand the impact food options have on regional and rural Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.