Mayor welcomes crime inquiry, now says it's up to community to respond

March 30 2024 - 6:30am
TRC mayor Russell Webb says community members must make a submission by May 31, 2024. Picture by Peter Hardin.
It was great news to see an inquiry announced into community safety and crime in regional NSW which will look into the drivers of youth crime across regional and rural NSW. The move comes some six months after the Country Mayors Association started it campaign advocating for an inquiry. Chaired by Member for Mount Druitt, Edmond Atalla, the Legislative Assembly Committee on Law and Safety will report on how a whole of government a approach can reduce the main factors leading to youth crime in regional and rural NSW. The inquiry's terms of reference includes looking at the range of service available for youth and families in regional and rural areas as well as staffing levels and workforce issues including police staffing.

