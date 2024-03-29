Mayor welcomes crime inquiry, now says it's up to community to respond

It was great news to see an inquiry announced into community safety and crime in regional NSW which will look into the drivers of youth crime across regional and rural NSW. The move comes some six months after the Country Mayors Association started it campaign advocating for an inquiry. Chaired by Member for Mount Druitt, Edmond Atalla, the Legislative Assembly Committee on Law and Safety will report on how a whole of government a approach can reduce the main factors leading to youth crime in regional and rural NSW. The inquiry's terms of reference includes looking at the range of service available for youth and families in regional and rural areas as well as staffing levels and workforce issues including police staffing.
Importantly, it is now time for members of our local community to speak up and make a written submission. I feel the outcome of any inquiry can only be as effective as the information it is given, so it is up to those of us living in regional and rural NSW to have our say. If we do not use our voice, this inquiry will be a wasted opportunity.
I will be working with my fellow councillors to put together a submission and I encourage anyone with a crime related experience to also make a submission. It may be that you are a victim of crime or you have a loved one who needs help to stay on the right side of the law. All information is equally important.
Please take the time to write a submission and lodge it with the committee online. Go to www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries and scroll down and click on "Community safety in regional and rural communities" for more information. Click on the "submissions" tab and you will be asked to provide contact information, whether your submission can be made public or not, and finally there will be a screen where you can attach and upload your written submission. The committee is accepting public submissions until 31 May, 2024.
I am keen to see the inquiry visit our region so the five committee members can hear firsthand from our community about their experience. This will help them gain a true understanding of what is happening. Far too many locals have experienced stolen vehicles and valuables, rising levels of violence and even home invasions. I know the Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson has already written to the committee chair asking them to visit the region. I look forward to the announcement of the dates and locations of public hearings.
