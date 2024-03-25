Faces on and off the course as hundreds of riders saddle up for FEI event

Next stop Adelaide, then hopefully Paris.
Olympic hopefuls were among the hundreds of riders that saddled up for the Tamworth International Eventing's FEI event on March 23 and 24 with the 4* event a stepping stone to potentially competing at the 2024 games.
One of two events TIE hold annually, the weekend competition was one of the final chances for combinations to iron out the kinks before the prestigious Adelaide International in April.
The 5* event, which forms part of the four-day Adelaide Equestrian Festival, will double as the final selection for the Australian team to compete in Paris in July.
Subsequently the Tamworth competition attracted top level professional riders from all over the state and further afield, as well as Great Britain and New Zealand.
Comprising of dressage, showjumping and cross-country, Australia has a proud history when it comes to eventing and the Olympics, winning the teams gold medal at the Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 games.
In the most recent edition at Tokyo, the Australian team of Kevin McNab, Shane Rose, Andrew Hoy and reserve Stuart Tinney won silver, while Hoy picked up individual bronze.
The weekend event catered for all levels of riders from 50cm through to the feature CC14* class, and saw a total of 420 entries.
