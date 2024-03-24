Emotional stories get hearts burning as Melanoma March raises thousands

Rain couldn't stop Tamworth from fighting skin cancer as dozens of people marched for awareness through Bicentennial Park on Sunday.
Tamworth's third annual Melanoma March drew a crowd of local supporters - plus a few from across the state - and raised more than $3,000 for Melanoma Institute Australia.
The institute has called for a "radical rethink" of sun safety and tanning, a message that was echoed by local supporters on the morning of Sunday, March 24.
"It's extremely important to get the message across. The glamorisation of tanning is a focus for us this year, but also looking at the potential of skin cancer treatment to solve other cancers," stage four melanoma survivor Greg Parker said.
Mr Parker said he's grateful to the Melanoma Institute for helping him stay alive so that he could enjoy the day with his wife and son, the latter of which drove all the way from the Central Coast to be part of the march.
"I was very fortunate to be a part of an early trial run by Georgina Long, who is Co-Australian of the Year this year, and I've survived my diagnosis for ten years," he said.
"It's very emotional because I may not have been here. In 2014 I was given 18 months to live."
About 20,000 Australians receive a melanoma diagnosis each year, and every six hours a patient dies from the disease.
The annual event raised $3,160 as of when the march officially kicked off, a significant step up from last year.
But head organiser and volunteer Anne Brook says there's always more we can do.
"Australia has the highest rate of melanoma in the world. We are an outdoor nation so it's crucial to be mindful when you are outdoors to wear a hat, wear sunscreen, wear a long shirt if you can, stay in shade, and protect yourself," Ms Brook said.
"That's what today's all about: raising that awareness and bringing the community together."
Ms Brook's son Adam is another Tamworth cancer survivor who says he owes his life to the Melanoma Institute.
Volunteers like Adam and his mum have organised marches across Australia, raising almost $725,000 at the time of this article's publication.
