Homes back on mains power, after repairs to electricity network completed

Dozens of residents who had been relying on a generator since storms hit earlier this week, are now back on mains power.
Essential Energy has completed repairs to the electricity network in Calala, after it was damaged during storms in the area on Monday, March 18.
The power was switched off to 1885 homes and businesses in Calala at 9:35am on Monday, following a lightning strike, which sparked a fire in a substation in Peregrine Avenue.
Crews were able to isolate the fault and restore power to all but 75 customers by 10.35am. Specialist underground crews then worked to reroute the network and restore supply to another 35 customers
The remaining customers' power has been provided via a large generator since Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Essential Energy told the Leader, crews have been working throughout this week to complete repairs and replace damaged sections of the underground power network.
As at 2.15pm Friday, March 22, mains power supply was restored to all customers who were supplied via generator.
"Essential Energy appreciates customers' understanding and patience as we worked to complete repairs and restore mains power supply as quickly and safely as possible," the spokesperson said.
