Three teens to face court after police chase suspected stolen car

THREE teenagers have been arrested following a chase through the streets of Tamworth in a suspected stolen car.
Just after 11pm on March 21, officers attached to the Oxley Police District were patrolling Robert Street when they attempted to stop a Holden Commodore.
When the Holden allegedly failed to stop, officers initiated a pursuit of the vehicle.
The police chase was later terminated due to safety concerns.
A short time later, officers located the abandoned Holden which had been dumped on George Street.
Police canvassed the surrounding area and arrested three teenagers who were taken to Tamworth Police Station.
Further inquiries revealed the Holden had been reported stolen from a home on Vera Street.
A 13-year-old boy was charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner; police pursuit; participate in criminal group contribute to criminal activity; and breach bail.
Another 13-year-old boy was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; participate in criminal group contribute to criminal activity; and breach of bail.
A 14-year-old boy was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and participate in criminal group contribute to criminal activity.
Two of the boys, the 14 and a 13-year-old were refused police bail to front a children's court on March 22, 2024.
The other 13-year-old boy was granted bail and is expected to front court in April.
Inquires are continuing as part of Operation Regional Mongoose.
