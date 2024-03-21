Teenage pedestrian dies after being hit by car

A teenager has tragically died following a crash in the state's northern tablelands overnight.
Emergency services responded to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle along Old Inverell Road, Armidale, at about 8.50pm yesterday, Thursday March 21.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 17-year-old male pedestrian, before he was taken to Armidale Rural Referral Hospital, however he died a short time later.
The 24-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured. He was taken to the same hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.