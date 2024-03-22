Photo galley | Check out our photos from Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17

If you were out and about last weekend, there's a good chance you saw our photographers.
On Saturday, there was the RSL Veterans Catchup at The View Cafe, at the Tamworth Golf Club,
Organised by the Tamworth Sub-Branch of the Returned Services League (RSL) it's a regular opportunity for veterans and their families to have a coffee and a chat.
All veterans are welcome. For more information about an upcoming event you can call the Sub-Branch office on 67623949 between 10am - 2pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.
Over at Oaktree Village, the Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary put on a spread to be proud of, al the while raising funds for the hospital.
The Baby Boomers themed morning tea was well attended.
Attendees were invited to take along a childhood memento and a story to share over a cuppa.
Guest Speaker Jean Porter talked to the group about her experiences as a nurse and life in Chile.
If you would like any more information about the Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary you can call Carol Swain 0427 456 328.
The Peel Street markets on Sunday were well attended.
With everything from jewellery and cakes to arts and crafts, there was something for just about everyone.
Leader photographer Peter Hardin went for a bit of a stroll, where some happy faces were more than pleased to smile for the camera.
