Lions ladies add sweet treat to Easter meal deliveries

With Easter just around the corner, members of the Tamworth City Lions Club have taken the opportunity to spread a little 'chocolatey' cheer amongst local clients of Meals on Wheels (MoW).
On Friday, March 22, 12 volunteers packaged up hundreds of chocolate treat bags that will be distributed with meals to customers in the lead up to Easter.
It's an annual event for the club, which packs the Easter eggs as part of the Lions Club's 'World Service Day' celebrations.
Tamworth City Lions Club member, Lesley Callcott, said they have been doing the Easter egg pack for about 15 years, and this year the parcels of eight little caramel-filled eggs will go out to about 250 clients of MoW.
"I think it means that somebody is thinking about them, " Mrs Callcott said.
"We do it because as a volunteer organisation we like to do things for the community .. and as a support service for ourselves as well."
Lyn Pavel is President of the Lions Club of Tamworth City.
She said they do it because they are aware there are a lot of people in the community who may not have family to catch up with them over Easter.
"With the fundraising that we do in the community, we do like to donate what we raise locally back to people where we can," Mrs Pavel said.
"I think it would just put a smile on their face. Some of our ladies also volunteer as Meals on Wheels delivery people.
"The elderly are quite grateful for anything they get. It's just something nice to brighten their day, brighten their week."
The chocolate eggs, the packaging and the little cards that go out with them, are all bought with money raised by the group, through their various fundraising and catering activities.
"We all just like to work as hard as we can to give back a little bit, our ladies are just a great bunch of community-minded ladies," Mrs Pavel told the Leader.
"I've been with them now for 15 years. I went to a fashion parade .. and I said I think I can do this, and before I could blink an eye I was inducted and signed up."
Anyone who is interested in getting involved with the Lions Club of Tamworth City, can get in touch with them through their Facebook page or via email at tamworthcity@lionsdistrict201n1.org.au
