Photos | Small schools show big spirit to celebrate Harmony Day

It was a busier and louder-than-usual day for students at Dungowan Public School on Friday, as they celebrated Harmony Day with more than 200 other students from small schools across the district.
Students from seven primary schools, including Attunga, Somerton, Woolomin, Moonbi, Currabubula, Nundle, and Duri converged on Dungowan for a day of arts, crafts and sporting activities.
They were supported by students from Tamworth High School (THS).
THS's cultural dance group also performed for the students, to celebrate a day of inclusion and belonging.
Principal of Dungowan Public School, Kerri-Anne Hubble said it's a great opportunity for the children from the smaller schools to come together.
"We had approximately 220 kids," she said.
"Harmony Day is bringing everyone together, that sense of belonging. We instill tolerance, and inclusion with our students.
"They enjoy the activities, but they also enjoy mixing with the other students, making friends, connections .. some of which will go through to high school."
Dungowan Public School is part of an alliance of eight small schools from across the district. Dungowan has hosted Harmony Day for the last three years.
Harmony Day was officially celebrated on Thursday, March 21, as a celebration of the country's cultural diversity. It was timed to coincide with the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
Harmony Day was first celebrated in Australia in 1999.
