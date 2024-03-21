More people, less water: how Tamworth has saved on supply

DROUGHT awareness and water saving initiatives led by council and residents have helped Tamworth put the plug in water usage across the city.
In the last 20 years, less treated water has been produced and used by Tamworth households, businesses, and industries compared to the two decades prior.
Tamworth Regional Council's water operations manager Daniel Coe said the decline in treated water production meant the city's greatest asset can "last longer".
"All those initiatives are enhancing our treated water supply," Mr Coe said.
Despite the decline in water production, the population is doing quite the opposite.
With estates in the Hills Plains area filling up, the council has constructed a new reservoir to meet the growing needs of residents.
The 11 metre tall and 36 metre wide water storage system on Peppercorn Lane holds 10 million litres of water, which is equivalent to four Olympic swimming pools.
Mr Coe said the reservoir stores treated water for those living in Windmill Hill, Windmill Downs, and Forest Hills.
"We need to be ahead of the game," he said.
"This is another asset we need to have in place to supply treated water to the growing population."
Since February, treated water has been pumped from the Calala plant, to the Victoria Park pump station, and then to the new reservoir.
On an average day, about 25 million litres of water is pumped from the Calala Treatment Plant to reservoirs across Tamworth.
The total bill for the project has come in at $7.3 million, which was fully funded by Tamworth council.
Modifications to the existing water pump station at Victoria Park, and a new water pump station on Bilboa Way were also included in the cost.
The Peppercorn Lane site has been earmarked for future growth, with land set aside for a second reservoir as the population grows.
The new reservoir is expected to meet the needs for water for the next 15 years.
Mr Coe confirmed plans to improve Tamworth's water security are "still in progress" with the state government since the new Dungowan Dam project dried up.
He said consultants and council staff are exploring "every option out there", including water recycling, new dams, and new pipelines to existing dams.
A business case for new raw water options is expected to take another two years to complete.
