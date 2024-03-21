Flashback Friday | The year was 1988, the bicentennial year

The year was 1988, and for 'Flashback' purposes specifically September to December.
When Sue Brady, Natalie Oberg, Kerrie Donald and Joanne Smith were photographed giving the first HSC exam of the year, "the nod".
Of course it was the bicentennial year, so there was plenty by way of celebrations.
On one such occasion, the Leader carried a report and photograph about Timbumburi Riding School students who had "resorted to horse power to deliver the mail on a special weekend run from Goonoo Goonoo Station to Tamworth's town hall".
The Northern Daily Leader even published its own Centenary of Light 'Souvenir Edition'.
Tamworth High School teacher Ted Cross was honoured for his work with the Royal Lifesaving Society with Life Membership of the organisation.
While Ambulance officers Ron Behrend, Moree, and Bruce Pierce, Tamworth, notched up 15 years of service.
On November 14, then-premier Nick Greiner officially opened Bicentennial Park.
Mayor David Johnson appealing to the public to look after the $800,000 showpiece on Kable Avenue.
"We have to cherish the park, look after it to see that it is not vandalised," Mr John said after the opening.
Back then, Tamworth was considered to be one of the safest cities in the state, with declining rates of theft, break-ins and assault.
But sadly little has changed, with country NSW recording an increase in crime of 1.6 per cent in 1988.
1988 was the year that David McIntyre took over as the new Tamworth Chamber of Commerce boss.
It was also the year that Tamworth's Rainbow Cottage Occasional Day Care Centre opened on Marius Street. Sadly the centre will shut its doors on June 28, 2024.
Want to stay-up-to-date with the Tamworth region's news, sign up to our app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.