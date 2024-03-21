Uralla police station to be staffed again in coming months

Residents of Uralla can look forward to the reopening of the Hill Street Police Station once work health and safety issues in the building have been resolved.
According to Inspector Darren Williams, the Uralla station will be occupied by up to three police officers, including Senior Constable Geoff Healy, in the coming months.
"What's happened is that there is a significant mould issue with the station at Uralla that was caused by a water leak," Inspector Williams said.
"There is a black spot mould issue which is a serious WHS concern and we have to look after the safety and well being of our officers.
"We have been trying to dry the station out and remove the mould spores but at the moment we cannot even get the cleaner in there, it's that bad and that unhealthy.
"That has been ongoing for about a month and we are actively moving to have that station ready for staff to move into."
Currently, Senior Constable Healy is working out of the Armidale station with a focus on Uralla.
Mr Healy has been the Senior constable at Uralla for nearly 10 years.
"Armidale has effectively been covering any thing that comes out of Uralla and will do so until the office is deemed operational," he said.
"There will be a new constable starting on May 26, and we should have the third officer, replaced some time not long after that making a total of three police officers manning Uralla station.
"When the mould issue, which has been quite a concerning issue, is sorted out, we should be able to get staff working from there again.
Officers working out of the Uralla station cover the area of Uralla, into Kentucky, Kingstown and surrounds, and meet up with Walcha Police Station.
"Rest assured it's not because we are shutting it down or anything like that, we just cannot physically put people in there at the current time under WHS," he said.
