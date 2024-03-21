The Northern Daily Leader
Uralla police station to be staffed again in coming months

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
March 21 2024 - 2:00pm
Uralla police station has been closed due to health issues and according to police will be open in the coming months and manned by up to three police officers. Picture by Heath Forsyth
Uralla police station has been closed due to health issues and according to police will be open in the coming months and manned by up to three police officers. Picture by Heath Forsyth

Residents of Uralla can look forward to the reopening of the Hill Street Police Station once work health and safety issues in the building have been resolved.

