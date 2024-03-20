Pamper day for Elders makes great connections

Indigenous Elders have been given a day of well-earned pampering in Tamworth.
The Ngaar Wirribiiyan program is an Elders pamper and craft session, which involves young women from Tamworth High School. The focus is on well-being.
Elders were treated to manicures and pedicures, mini facials, had their hair done and were able to connect with young aboriginal women in the community and talk about their culture.
The event, which was hosted at the Youthie on Wednesday, March 20, was run as part of the 2024 Seniors Festival.
Krystle Lamb facilitated the event as part of the Ngaar Wirribiiyan program with Gomeroi Education & Training. She is also a mentor, and was impressed with how the Year 7 helpers from Tamworth High engaged with the Elders.
"They were connecting with the elderly the seniors and listening to their stories," she said.
"They gave them a full foot soak, hand soak, mini facial and then we sat and did some art, just created some art together while we were chatting and yarning. So it was nice."
She said it also helps to build their own confidence.
"They were a bit nervous at the start. It was just really special, so making them feel safe and confident. Bringing up conversations and having conversations about life in general can sometimes be a bit daunting."
And Ms Lamb said it's something they would like to do again next year.
"It's possible that we can do in the future and build on" making connections with the Elders groups and opening it up to the schools, she said.
The theme for the 2024 Seniors Festival, from March 11-24 was 'Reach Beyond'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.