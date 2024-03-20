Photos: Boulderers get a grip as summer season heads towards pointy end

Tamworth Bouldering is continuing to climb to new heights.
The Anne Street-based gym is a constant hive of activity with competitions running of an afternoon Monday through to Friday and of a night Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Established in 2017, the Ten4 Boulder League is the largest and most inclusive rock climbing competition in Australia with divisions for primary-aged students right through to adults.
On Tuesday, March 19, Leader photographer Peter Hardin went along to capture some of the action from the social high schools league.
Up to Round 7 of 9 for the summer season, all the local high schools are represented throughout the over 40 teams participating, each of which are aligned with one of the three local clubs - Donkeys, Honey Badgers or Hornets.
It runs alongside the social primary league, which following the consistent growth in registrations and regular players has been expanded to include Year 4 students, the social open league and A grade competition.
The latter has been introduced for 2024 and will run for the whole year (the social leagues operate term-by-term).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.