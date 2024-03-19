Walford, Knox siblings bring culture and family into the spotlight

When Jermain Walford saw Ngulawaa and Dhalara Knox's names down along with his to represent the Indigenous Touch Football team at this weekend's Pasifika Touch Cup, he was thrilled.
The 25-year-old had played a hand in pushing them to put in expressions of interest because he knew they had good chances of earning selection.
"They put out an expression of interest to those available," Walford said.
"I saw the women's one, and I messaged Lara to ask her if she was keen ... and Ngulawaa was a late inclusion. It took a little bit of convincing from myself, but there's no-one more deserving."
Walford, who turns 26 next week, said it was "a dream come true" for the Tamworth-based trio to represent their home town and tribes at the Pasifika Touch Cup in Beenleigh, Queensland, which he described as a "mini World Cup".
He considers the Knox siblings like family given his decade-long relationship with their older sister, Tshinta.
And as far as Dhalara is concerned, being named in the women's team while her brother was named in the open men's was a moment of immense pride.
"It's really exciting, I can't wait," she said.
The siblings are of Gomeroi descent, while Walford, from Dubbo, is a member of the Wiradjuri tribe.
The goal for any Australian touch footballer is, of course, to represent their country. But the chance to be a part of a team which celebrates their heritage, Dhalara said, was "on a whole different level".
"I'm just grateful to be a part of it," she said.
"I'm just really grateful for this opportunity, and I'm just hoping to be looked at by Australian selectors while I'm there ... I want to make the most of it."
While Dhalara is 23, Ngulawaa is just 16 and will be by far one of the youngest in the open men's side. But the youngster carries a quiet confidence and wants to approach the tournament with an open mind.
"I'll give my best, try to get points on them, learn new stuff off the really good touch players, and I'm hoping I get looked at for the Australian team," he said.
Walford, who has previously played Indigenous Oztag, will also make his first run in the touch side and said he is "a little unfit, because I've just turned my attention to coaching this year".
But he will work hard on-field nonetheless, and believes Dhalara and Ngulawaa have the natural talent to shock onlookers.
"I can't speak enough of Ngulawaa," Walford said.
"His natural ability has come out of its shell, and all this extra skill and determination to be the best has pushed him to another level.
"The women's team especially are looking for youth, and Lara fits into that category of being one to watch. The likes of Missy Shaw, Jessy Shaw, and Bo de la Cruz have done a lot of research on Lara, and they like what they see."
