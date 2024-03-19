Defence to dispute weight of drugs in alleged supply case

A DISPUTE about the exact amount of drugs a woman allegedly supplied and possessed in Tamworth has delayed a case in court.
Rebecca Short appeared in Tamworth Local Court after she was arrested, charged, and accused of supplying methamphetamine, and possessing cannabis and a prohibited weapon.
The 24-year-old's defence solicitor told the court Short would likely be entering a plea of guilty to the string of charges levelled against her once the prosecution and defence could meet eye-to-eye.
The solicitor said there was a "dispute of quantities" and she would be negotiating with the police.
"We will be making representations," the solicitor said.
Short is accused of supplying 9.29 grams of methamphetamine between 8pm and 8:36pm on January 26, 2024, in South Tamworth.
She is also accused of supplying the same drug at 4:33am the following day.
The 24-year-old is also facing four charges of possessing cannabis and methamphetamine, and one count of possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit in South Tamworth.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars said she wouldn't enter a formal plea until after negotiations between the defence and prosecution had concluded.
She noted Short, who is currently on bail, was likely to "accept responsibility".
"If quantities are disputed it might actually affect the category of the charge," Ms Soars said.
Ms Soars said a "plea must be entered" when the matter returns to court in April.
