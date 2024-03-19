Splendid night raises money for farming kids

A black-tie event at the Springfield Woolshed, Spring Ridge, has raised over $35,000 in support of Farming For Kids - a Liverpool Plains not-for-profit that is committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of children across the region.
Springfield Splendour on Saturday, March 9, was hosted by Michael and Laura Hockey, owners of Springfield Woolshed, and coordinated by a committee of 14 local women.
Mrs Hockey said in the lead up to the event she was excited to open the gates to Springfield Woolshed, which is predominantly hired for private events and weddings, by "annually dedicating an event that showcases the Woolshed while giving back to our region".
This year's event included canapes and cocktails on arrival, a two-course meal catered by Relish Catering, Narrabri, drinks supplied by Joesphine's Drinks, live entertainment from Newcastle's Phonic, a live auction, and guest speakers.
Farming for Kids is a volunteer-run and farmer-led organisation based on the Liverpool Plains.
Since its 2013 inception, the charity has provided funding in excess of $225,000 for individual students as well as programs, agricultural education and emergency and discretionary opportunities.
It raises money by growing, harvesting, and selling crops grown on land leased from the Liverpool Plains Shire Council.
"Raising our three children on the Liverpool Plains, we are passionate about the incredible work done by Farming For Kids," Mrs Hockey said.
"In planning the first Springfield Splendour, we felt it was only fitting to dedicate the event to a cause that not only supports the wellbeing of our local kids but also encourages the growth and development of the next generation of Liverpool Plains residents and producers."
Farming For Kids president, Charles Hill, said "Farming For Kids solely relies on the generosity of sponsors as well as the time and skills of volunteers, so we are thrilled to be gaining support and awareness for our grassroots organisation through Springfield Splendour".
"We're really proud of the opportunities we've created and bolstered for our local kids to date and look forward to continuing to make an impact in the years ahead," he said.
More than 134 people attended the inaugural event.
Springfield Splendour also received over $20,000 of cash and in-kind contributions from generous sponsors including Bentleys NSW Pty Ltd, Davidson Cameron & Co and Kenway & Clark, Gunnedah, as well as an array of donated raffle and auction items, as well as local artworks, weekend getaways and experiences, local services, goods and more, which went under the hammer on the night.
"We're overwhelmed by the level of support and interest," Mrs Hockey said.
