Feedback sought on feed mill plans for Wallamore

Feedback is being sought on plans to develop a state-of-the-art poultry feed mill at Wallamore Road, Wallamore.
Tangaratta Stockfeeds Pty Limited, part of the Baiada Group (Baiada), has lodged a State Significant Development application for the new facility, which it says will create jobs and support the forecast growth of poultry production in the region.
A development is considered significant to the State if it is over a specific size, is in an environmentally sensitive area or will exceed capital investment value.
The existing feed mill has been operated by Tangaratta Stockfeeds Pty Limited on the site since 1975 and would be decommissioned but not dismantled when the new facility is up and running.
The developers are in the process of completing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
Baiada Managing Director, Simon Camilleri, said the feed mill would be constructed in two stages and produce specialised poultry feed blends to support poultry production in the New England region.
The scoping report says the new facility would have the capacity to produce up to 17,500 tonnes of poultry feed per week.
"The new feed mill will be more efficient, using modern equipment and processing methods to achieve the increased production levels required to support the forecast growth of poultry production in the New England region," Mr Camilleri said.
The project would include storage silos, a boiler house, bunkers, a new milling tower as well as a maintenance workshop and administration building.
An estimated 100 construction jobs would be created as part of the project, including indirect jobs for local tradespersons and when fully operational, the new feed mill would provide an additional seven jobs, increasing the existing workforce to 22 employees.
As part of the EIS process, Baiada is consulting with the local community, to ensure they have the opportunity to discuss the proposed new feed mill, its features and potential impacts.
Responses from the community will be addressed in, the EIS.
The consultation period will run from March 14 to 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.