'Josh tells it every chance he gets': Aussie quick's dad opens up on 'that' knock

Everyone's got that mate who dines out off one great story.
Usually, he's not a Sheffield Shield, World Cup, and Ashes-winning fast bowler. But recently, Josh Hazlewood was thrown under the bus by his Australian teammates after the 33-year-old was asked a simple question by Cricket Australia media:
"Is there a standout performance [as a junior] that you have that gets talked about or one that sticks out in your mind?"
Hazlewood, famously a product of Bendemeer, harked back to his debut game in senior cricket as a 12-year-old.
"I think it was my first game in fourth grade in Tamworth playing for Old Boys Cricket Club," the lanky fast bowler said.
"I actually got a double century [211]."
The interviewer responded with a question to which he likely already knew the answer: "Have you told the boys about this?"
"They probably know, yeah," Hazlewood said.
Teammate and veteran of 129 Tests, Nathan Lyon, is known for not pulling his punches. And when asked if he was aware of Hazlewood's debut milestone in senior cricket, he answered bluntly.
"Josh tells [the story] every chance he gets," Lyon said.
"He has two beers and he starts talking about it, usually."
October 25, 2003, was the day in question. Hazlewood's father, Trevor, was his captain for the game in which he hit 34 fours and propelled Old Boys to a total of 7-432 against Bective East.
Trevor had come out of a 10-year retirement the season before to captain the side while his older son, Aaron, made his transition from junior to senior cricket. And he did the same again in 2003/04 for Josh - but he did not expect a double-century to start.
"It was a great day, and to get 211 - that was mind-boggling," Trevor said.
"He just kept going and going and going. I've been the same way a couple of times, he just couldn't get out for some reason ... he played so many good shots it wasn't funny."
When it was fellow fast-bowling cartel member Mitchell Starc's turn to be asked about his good mate's acumen with the stick, he was hardly any kinder than Lyon.
"I've heard a lot about his batting," Starc said.
"He said he spent a lot of time batting at number three, and all the runs he has scored ... so the fact that he claims that number 11 is a specialist position, he's got a mortgage on that spot in all the formats."
Hazlewood considered himself an allrounder in his early days, and it wasn't until he hit his mid-teens that bowling took precedence.
And Trevor has always felt that, by virtue of Josh batting number 11 for most of his international career, that his skill with the bat was underrated.
"I've given up trying to convince anybody [that he can bat]," Trevor said with a rueful chuckle.
"If you saw those shots he played when he was in with Cameron Green in the Test [between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington], he's one of the best off-drivers I've seen ... he can play them very nicely when he's allowed to."
