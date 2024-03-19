The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Josh tells it every chance he gets': Aussie quick's dad opens up on 'that' knock

By Zac Lowe
March 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Hazlewood has reminisced about his senior debut for Old Boys and that double century. Picture by Visionhaus/Getty Images.
Josh Hazlewood has reminisced about his senior debut for Old Boys and that double century. Picture by Visionhaus/Getty Images.

Everyone's got that mate who dines out off one great story.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.