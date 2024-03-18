New England brewers collaborate on quoll conservation

A beer that is helping the conservation of Australian wildlife, is there anything better?
Quoll Headquarters - a 160ha nature reserve north of Tenterfield - has teamed up with Uralla's New England Brewing Company to bring to life the Night Hunter.
It's a premium lager made the traditional way, that New England Brewing Co co-owner Ben Rylands described as a bit like an imported German Beer.
"It's more I suppose a German lager. 4.8 per cent. Sort of like that premium flavour profile," he said. "It's got Hersbrucker, Mittlefruh and Tettnanger [hops]."
And the best part of this limited edition brew is that $5 from every carton sold will be donated to Quoll Headquarters to help Steve Haslam and his team breed, preserve and protect, the quoll, the little Australian carnivorous marsupial that hunts its prey at night - hence the beer's name and label, which pictures a quoll.
Mr Rylands said he and Mr Haslam had wanted to collaborate for a few years now and were finally able to make it happen.
"I suppose [it came from] an appreciation for what [Steve] does and he appreciates what we do as a local brewery," he said.
"We can sort of build a profile of what he's doing, in a small way, but I mean we've plastered it all over social media, the beer cans with a quoll on it, which has never been done in Australia before.
"[The beers have] gone to Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Coffs Harbour, everywhere. So it's definitely given him some exposure."
Mr Haslam said Quoll Headquarters had never done a collaboration like this before.
"We're really excited to partner with New England Brewing Co on this one," he said.
"It's just a fabulous way for people to connect and to connect to nature conservation where they otherwise may not have.
"New England Brew Co have been really generous with helping with donations ... and helping Quoll Headquarters in that way."
Mr Rylands said the brewery is expecting to sell 300 cartons of Night Hunter and hopes people can see the work they are doing to support other local people and businesses.
"We're working with other locals that are doing cool stuff ... highlighting that there are people out there doing things that you can talk about. Have a beer and talk about what they do.
"It's pretty simple. People come to us and we go to them, finding different people in the New England Northwest that are doing really cool things or maybe things other people don't know.
"And I think Steve definitely ticks that box."
Night Hunter will officially launch at Tenterfield's Stonefruit Bar on Thursday, April 11.
Mr Haslam said the launch will be a great opportunity for people to hear about what exactly Quoll Headquarters is and how they run the sanctuary.
"People can learn a lot about conservation whilst enjoying a nice beer and a good meal," he said.
"People will be able to donate on the night through some fairly fun and interesting ways.
"One of the most important things for me is to connect to the public and have an opportunity to do that, and New England Brewing Co has given us that platform where we can have a really nice, informal night, where we can connect with people."
Night Hunter will also be the official beer of Eat Street Tenterfield at Bad Manners Cafe on Saturday, April 30.
