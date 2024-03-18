The Northern Daily Leader
Stars of the future recognised: Junior touch players gather for last hurrah

By Zac Lowe
Updated March 18 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 3:45pm
Pictures by Peter Hardin

After a long and positive year, the Tamworth Touch Association juniors officially signed off on Sunday with their presentation ceremony.

