Stars of the future recognised: Junior touch players gather for last hurrah

After a long and positive year, the Tamworth Touch Association juniors officially signed off on Sunday with their presentation ceremony.
The best players from all six representative teams were recognised for their efforts, and TTA president Stacy Smith said the event was an inspirational note on which to end another good year.
"We had Steph [Halpin] come along and be our guest speaker after her recent Aussie selection," Smith said.
"She talked about her success and how someone from a small country town could make it. The kids found it really exciting to see that someone local had those options open to them."
On the comeback path after a long absence from the rep scene, the TTA has replenished its junior stocks and has rebuilt its pathway through the age groups with great success.
"They've definitely had a good season and it was evident during the 10s girls coach's speech how they've retained all of the girls in their team for the next comp," Smith said.
"The kids are really keen to go again, and some of them had mentioned after coming back from Junior State Cup that they want to get into training as soon as possible."
The full list of award winners are as follows:
10s Girls
10s Boys
12s Boys
14s Girls
14s Boys
16s Girls
