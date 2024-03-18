Man denies telling police officer 'I'll smack you in the mouth'

A MAN has denied telling a police officer "I'll smack you in the mouth" after he was stopped on the side of the street.
Michael Joseph Wilson pleaded not guilty to three separate charges of intimidating, hindering and assaulting a police officer when he appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court.
Defence solicitor Geoffrey Archer told the court Wilson had been stopped for a "dodgy reason" before the offences allegedly occurred.
"The police, yes they stopped Mr Wilson, but they stopped Mr Wilson to remind him he has to obey the law," Mr Archer said.
"It's not a valid reason to stop someone."
The court heard at the time Wilson was also charged with three counts of destroy or damage property, and had been on bail at the time for a string of domestic-violence related allegations.
Mr Archer made an application to have Wilson released from custody and told the court it was a "weak case" from the prosecution.
Magistrate Julie Soars said Wilson now had a "build up of matters" before the court, and had breached a bail condition which required him to be of good behaviour.
"I'll have to refuse him bail," she said.
Ms Soars revoked Wilson's bail on his separate charges which have been set down for hearing in May, 2024.
She ordered the police to start compiling a evidence on the fresh charges, and adjourned the matter until April.
Wilson will remain behind bars until his next court date.
