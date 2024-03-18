Sian excited for her Chelsea Flower Show debut

A young landscape designer, who got her grounding in the art at Tamworth TAFE, is about to test her skill at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.
Sian Thomasson graduated with a Diploma of Landscape Design, and will head to the United Kingdom after being announced as the recipient of a Global Footprints Scholarship.
While in the UK Ms Thomasson will get to work with some of the industry's leading designers and contractors to help create a show garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.
She is the only Australian working on the project.
"I feel fortunate to have this opportunity to travel to the UK and France and learn from some of the world's top designers," Ms Thomasson said.
"I wouldn't have this opportunity without TAFE NSW and the practical, hands-on skills my course provided me with.
"I look forward to using what I learn from the leading global designers at the Chelsea Flower Show to implement new skills and ideas in my job here at home."
Ms Thomasson is currently employed with a landscape design business in Sydney.
Her experience in the UK will cover the whole process from start to finish, including working on designs, sourcing plants and materials, and building the display.
Head Teacher of Landscape Design at TAFE NSW's Ryde campus, Andrew Hewitt, said the course is helping meet demand for workers in the gardening industry.
"I congratulate Sian on being awarded this scholarship, and l look forward to following her journey and seeing how she builds upon the education she received at TAFE NSW to further develop in the landscape design industry," Mr Hewitt said.
Ms Thomasson grew up in the New England with a love of nature, animals, and plants. But after completing a university science degree in Sydney, she decided she wanted a more practical career.
"I wanted to work in a hands-on role that had an impact and connected with people. I really wanted to make a tangible difference to people's lives," Ms Thomasson said.
"Through my studies I had the realisation that I had found my niche.
"A career in landscape design can empower you to influence positive outcomes that benefit your client, biodiversity, and future generations.
"I'm excited to be working in the industry that I've studied hard to be a part of.
"I hope to make a difference to people's lives and work with clients to get the results they want and create gardens that aren't just beautiful, but provide habitat to animals and boost biodiversity at a local scale."
The 2024 Chelsea Flower Show runs from Tuesday, May 21 to Sunday, May 26
