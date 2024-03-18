The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Sian excited for her Chelsea Flower Show debut

By Newsroom
Updated March 18 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sian Thomasson will head to the UK where she will help to design a display for the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show. Picture supplied.
Sian Thomasson will head to the UK where she will help to design a display for the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show. Picture supplied.

A young landscape designer, who got her grounding in the art at Tamworth TAFE, is about to test her skill at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.