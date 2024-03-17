Land owners running out of time to nominate farm vehicles for fire fighting purposes

NSW Landowners have less than a month to register for a trial designed to enhance rural firefighting capabilities.
The trial will give farmers the chance to drive unregistered vehicles carrying firefighting equipment within a 100km radius of their home allowing them to get to the fire ahead of emergency services.
The vehicles will be able to be driven on public roads in the event of a bush or grass fire.
The registration exemption has been introduced by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) in partnership with Transport for NSW.
The nominated Farm Fire Fighting vehicle will need to meet required guidelines to be considered for the trial which runs until Sunday, March 31.
RFS District Coordinator for the New England Zone, Inspector Matthew McKean, said the trial is about formalising a practical application that can potentially save lives.
"It's something that is coming more and more to light, the question of 'how we can continue to develop and build on the relationships that we have with farmers and integrating farm firefighting units into fire response," he said.
"The farm vehicle trials are formalising something we have done for many years. At the end of the day the farmer is, in a lot of cases, likely to be first on the scene of a bushfire, so for the RFS to integrate with the farmers, it's only going to be a positive thing.
"The more we get to do that and the more farmers come and talk to us about it, I think we may have a better chance of benefiting the community."
RFS crews in the state's north have attended more than 1,00 bush and grass fires burning over 300,000 hectares making this season the busiest bush fire season since 2019-2020 for North Western and North Eastern Area command units.
Hundreds of RFS members will hone their firefighting and emergency response skills this weekend at the 22nd annual Northern Field Exercise at Glen Innes Showgrounds.
According to Inspector McKean, modern firefighting units are increasingly looking to collaborate with local land owners who are often the first responders when fires break out and can sometimes even be the difference in stopping the spread of fire before RFS crews can arrive.
Local knowledge in poor conditions with limited visibility can make all the difference
"By grabbing a farmer and putting them into a vehicle with the first crew on scene, we're reducing the impact on their property," said Mr McKean.
"If we can not cut a fence and drive an extra 30 metres to a gate, it's obviously far more efficient and means we can get to the scene faster.
"Where we have had that local knowledge at our disposal then we have best access to trials that have grown over that are easily pushed back in and all of a sudden, the access is there, or we have access to a water source."
