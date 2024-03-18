Woman injured in farming accident, airlifted to hospital

A woman remains in a stable condition in Tamworth hospital after an accident on a rural property east of Gunnedah.
The Westpac rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to a property at Carroll, at around 9am on Saturday, March 16.
They were told a woman in her 30s had suffered serious leg injuries after a heavy load fell on her legs.
The patient was treated by paramedics, then stabilised by the helicopter's Critical Care Medical Team before being airlifted to the Tamworth hospital with serious head and leg injuries.
Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man, who was hit by a car while riding a scooter in Jean Street on Saturday night, remains in a serious but stable condition in Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital.
The man had been riding an electric scooter in Jean Street, when he was hit by a stolen ute, which then fled the scene.
Police have obtained CCTV footage of the crash.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
