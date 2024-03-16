Are you keen for this week's challenge?

Quite recently our region was treated to a visit by the Governor of NSW Margaret Beasley.
She met with our council, visited the Country Music Hall of Fame, talked with students at Oxley High School and then she stopped off at the Tamworth Regional Astronomy & Science Centre, where she met up with some of the volunteers - all members of the Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club Inc - who operate the facility.
It's probably the city's 'best kept secret'.
When you think about it there's so much to see and do around our region.
You can go paragliding, or visit one of our smaller villages.
The Tamworth Regional Art Gallery is as good as it gets anywhere.
We are certainly spoilt for choice when it comes to natural beauty, surrounded by some of the most beautiful National Parks.
As for food, with events like Taste Tamworth and Fiesta La Peel, well - Yum.
So here's this week's challenge.
Do something you have never done before. I don't necessarily recommend jumping off a mountain without training of course. That can come later.
But visit the gallery, take a drive to one of our smaller towns, or villages - or nearby neighours - and spend at least part of your day looking around.
They say it's the simple things in life .. and the older you get the more you can appreciate that.
Before I go, I wanted to say how much I enjoyed reading Rachel Clark's Sunday catchup contribution last week.
Her tribute to the women in her life was a touching reminder to say thanks to all the people in our lives who make us whole.
And that's it from me this week - short and sweet so you can get on with enjoying the rest of your Sunday and what it has to offer.
Cheers
Fiona Ferguson, Northern Daily Leader editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.