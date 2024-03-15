Waste Wagon trial puts residents in the driver's seat

The decision to transition from the old Bulky Household Goods Collection Service to the trialling the booking system collection was made by Councillors at a meeting in November 2022 and was driven by a number of reasons including; the fact that only 30 per cent of eligible properties were utilising the former service; a very unappealing visual impression of the region as the streets are lined with waste; and a very poor rate of resource recovery with almost all of the items collected going to landfill.

