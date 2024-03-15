Waste Wagon trial puts residents in the driver's seat

Tamworth Regional Council is coming to the end of a 12 month trial for the way residents can discard bulky waste known as, Waste Wagon.
Waste Wagon not only empowers residents but also addresses the inefficiencies of the previous system.
Under the Waste Wagon program, residents can conveniently schedule and pay for bulky waste pickups through the Council's website.
This service, priced at $25, allows individuals to dispose of bulky items at their convenience, eliminating the hassle of waiting for designated collection days.
The Waste Wagon trial ensures residents in the Tamworth region who may not have access to transport their waste to a landfill themselves can still discard their bulky waste.
All residents including property owners and tenants who have an existing kerbside bin collection service are eligible for this service.
By introducing a nominal fee alongside the utilisation of a waste vouchers, the Council ensures that the burden of waste management is shared fairly among residents.
The decision to transition from the old Bulky Household Goods Collection Service to the trialling the booking system collection was made by Councillors at a meeting in November 2022 and was driven by a number of reasons including; the fact that only 30 per cent of eligible properties were utilising the former service; a very unappealing visual impression of the region as the streets are lined with waste; and a very poor rate of resource recovery with almost all of the items collected going to landfill.
The Waste Wagon trial rectifies these issues by having a 'user pays' model, reducing the amount of waste on the streets at one time and allows Council to assist with resource recovery by identifying items that can be recycled as they are picked up.
Residents holding government-issued pension or disability cards can receive a 50 per cent discount by attending a Customer Service Office to prove their eligibility which highlights the Council's commitment to inclusivity and support for vulnerable members of the community.
It is important that residents take hold of the opportunity presented by the Waste Wagon trial which will return to Council in May 2024 for review.
