The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth families who read together, are enjoying more time together

By Emma Downey
Updated March 15 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Law Society president Brett McGrath and Tamworth Regional Council's program ambassador, Lisa Rennie share some reading time with (front left) Natalie Graham and Lilah Cini and Annabelle and Donna Flemming. Picture by Gareth Gardner
NSW Law Society president Brett McGrath and Tamworth Regional Council's program ambassador, Lisa Rennie share some reading time with (front left) Natalie Graham and Lilah Cini and Annabelle and Donna Flemming. Picture by Gareth Gardner

In 21st century Australia, all children should have the opportunity to learn to read, says Law Society of NSW president Brett McGrath.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.