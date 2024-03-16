The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man accused of torching house to injure person inside the home

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated March 17 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Malcolm Fuller was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Angus Malcolm Fuller was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A MAN accused of setting fire to a house in a bid to injure the person inside has been ordered to stay behind bars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.