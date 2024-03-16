Man accused of torching house to injure person inside the home

A MAN accused of setting fire to a house in a bid to injure the person inside has been ordered to stay behind bars.
Angus Malcolm Fuller was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested and charged with a string of property; wounding; and arson offences.
The 26-year-old Spring Ridge man was arrested at about 10:20pm on March 10, 2024, and was kept in the police cells overnight to front court the next day.
Fuller is accused of recklessly wounding a woman, while in company, and breaking into her Spring Ridge home at about 10:40pm on March 5, 2024.
It's alleged the 26-year-old broke into the home while knowing a person was there, set fire to the home, and recklessly wounded the woman.
Fuller is facing one charge of aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence; reckless wounding in company; and intentionally or recklessly destroy damage property by fire or explosive.
The 26-year-old is also accused of specially aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence; and intentionally or recklessly damage property by fire or explosive with the intent to cause injury to the woman.
Fuller's defence solicitor Geoffrey Archer offered up a number of bail conditions to have the 26-year-old released from custody until the next court date.
Magistrate Julie Soars refused Fuller bail and ordered the prosecution to start compiling a brief of evidence.
The 26-year-old will next front court in May.
