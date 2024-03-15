'Proud man Trevor Wilson': that could be one of the headlines for you

Trevor Wilson was in one of his preferred environments, suitably comfortable and an unchanged man.
The previous day, the 32-year-old was at Jack Woolaston Oval. A hulking prop, he had hoped the Bears' trial against an Andrew Fifita-inspired Woy Woy Roosters would be his first ever in the top grade.
It didn't happen.
So, as the Lithgow-born painter enjoyed a beer and a punt at Tamworth Racecourse the following day, he remained Trevor Wilson - perennial reserve-grader.
But you get the sense that Wilson is OK with that.
"It's not just Andrew Fifita," he said. "The Bears always compete once we go past the white line."
Wilson arrived back in Tamworth on the eve of the Woy Woy clash. He had completed, before schedule, a paint job on Dan Murphy's, Bathurst.
"It was quoted for 14 days with three people," he said. "And one of the blokes quit five days into the job."
"Done today. So finished early."
Wilson had lived in Bathurst prior to his Tamworth relocation (around 2019) to be closer to his son Mason, aged six and named after league great Willie Mason.
In Bathurst, Lithgow Workies beat his Bathurst Panthers in the reserve-grade grand final. Workies are Wilson's hometown club.
"So I was a bit annoyed with myself that I lost against my mates in a grand final by a point," he said. "Anyway, things happen."
At Tamworth Racecourse, where the Country Championships qualifier was held, Wilson clutched his injured arm. He had played in the reserve-grade trial against Woy Woy.
He would not have been right for first grade even if selected, he said.
Trackside, Wilson spoke about "knowing no one" when he arrived in Tamworth. And how he had formed "really close" relationships at Norths in his four years there.
Also, he has been hitting the gym hard.
"Once you put on that Bears jersey, you compete for one and each other," Wilson repeated, adding: "That does sound good, actually. That could be one of the headlines for you."
