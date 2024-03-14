Faces in the crowd: Riverside comes alive as oztag grand finals staged

The summer oztag season has finished in a blaze of glory for some, and bitter disappointment for others.
A glorious early evening welcomed the eighteen teams who took part in the mixed grand finals at the Plain Street sporting fields.
The nine games covered A- to I-grade.
"All were some pretty close scorelines," Tamworth Senior Oztag president Pam Potts said.
Potts said Taggers beat Statewide Pest 9-4 in the A-grade finale despite being a player down for the entire match.
"So it's pretty obvious that it can be anyone's game - just an on-the-day thing," she said.
Tarnee Ingram was named player of the match in the A-grade clash.
Potts said online nominations would soon open for the winter season, which commenced mid-May.
"I don't like the cold weather much," she said. "But I'm a bit over this heat, so I'll probably be looking forward to it [the winter season]."
The men's and women's grand finals were held earlier in the week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.