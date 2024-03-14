By George they've done it! Septic fixed and back in action

In some excellent news for the Willow Tree community, the public toilets in King George V Park are now back in action, after the upgrade to the septic was completed.
The amenities were open to the public on Monday, March 11.
After undergoing a very complex and comprehensive upgrade process, the facility now has an improved treatment system and disposal area, ensuring a safe and hygienic area for users.
"Our public toilets are an essential part of our community infrastructure," mayor Doug Hawkins said.
"These upgrades will restore King George V Park's functionality and are a reflection on Council's dedication to providing safe, quality facilities to residents and visitors."
Liverpool Plains Shire Council said the delay in initiating the project was "primarily due to challenges in securing contractors and constraints with the limitation of the site".
"Once again the Liverpool Plains Shire Council would like to thank EcoTeam for their collaboration to ensure the delivery of this upgrade, and also to the local contractors involved: Septec Pty Ltd, Quirindi Excavations, Quirindi Plumbing, Northern Inland Electrical and Nick Marheine," the mayor said.
"This project was quite a challenging one for all involved and Council would like to thank the local community and visitors for their patience and understanding whilst this was being completed."
