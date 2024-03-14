The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

By George they've done it! Septic fixed and back in action

By Newsroom
March 14 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The toilets in King George V Memorial Park were closed after the septic tank began to overflow. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The toilets in King George V Memorial Park were closed after the septic tank began to overflow. Picture by Gareth Gardner

In some excellent news for the Willow Tree community, the public toilets in King George V Park are now back in action, after the upgrade to the septic was completed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.