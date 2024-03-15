Why did Kevin Anderson nearly get tossed out of parliament?

This week, the NSW Parliament returned, and it's been a week of headlines for the region, including a new plan from the government to tackle crime across regional NSW.
While I welcome any moves that will help our police do their job in getting on top of crime, we're still yet to see if these measures will work and I'm still firm in believing we need an inquiry to ensure that the government is hearing from our regions.
In the meantime, I'm continuing to work for our region and this week brought an opportunity to continue to push for a new school in Tamworth.
We live in a growing region. We only need to look North to the Moore Creek area to see the incredible housing development that has been underway for some time and will continue over the coming years.
We need our infrastructure to keep up with that development, and that includes new roads, more shops, parks and gardens, and more.
I've been pushing for some time now to get the groundwork done for a new school to be built in the Moore Creek area to service the 10,000 people who will eventually call the area home.
We need the government to plan for our future, which is why it was disappointing to hear the NSW Education Minister was light on the details when speaking on planning for regional schools in the NSW Parliament this week.
The Minister acknowledged that we need the data so that population projections match investment in schools, but I have deep concerns that the population projections for our region do not match the significant housing development we're seeing, or the council's 'Blueprint 100' planning document.
NSW Planning have our region growing by just 0.69 per cent by 2041, which is below the state's average, but I firmly believe that we're growing more quickly than that.
We have strong investment in business through the Tamworth Global Gateway Park, housing development over the past few years has been strong, and we are a community that welcomes all with open arms.
I'm concerned that by focusing on the numbers from planning, the government is sleepwalking towards an infrastructure backlog, which is why I've been calling on the Minister to pay a visit to Tamworth to see that the numbers on a page don't reflect the real story of what's happening on the ground in our region.
There seems to be plenty of money for schools in Sydney from this government, but no commitment for the regions and we need that to change.
I'll keep fighting because I know it's important.
