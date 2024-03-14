Child care centres forced to turn down calls from 'desperate' parents

MULTIPLE calls from emotional and distressed parents searching for child care in Tamworth are having to be turned down each day, as wait lists balloon and families struggle to find care.
In just four days, Ekidna School of Early Learning had 12 families join the centre's waitlist.
They joined another 480 families already on the list and waiting for a position to open.
The East Tamworth child care centre's service director Jennifer Todd told the Leader openings are few and far between, with Ekinda running at full capacity now for a number of years.
Ms Todd said out of the 82 spaces available each day, nursery is the hardest age group for families looking for care.
"It relies on someone leaving town or deciding to move to a different service," she said.
Since Rainbow Cottage announced it would be closing down in June, Ms Todd said Ekidna started receiving calls from parents "as soon as they found out".
"We get calls everyday from people looking for care," she said.
Rainbow Cottage issued a letter to parents on March 11, 2024, stating the occasional care centre would be closing in June despite making "every effort" to keep the doors open.
The letter said the decision to close was made following concerns about "ongoing sustainability".
Uniting, who operates Rainbow Cottage, told the Leader they were committed to helping staff and families find alternative care and employment within Tamworth.
Tamworth mother Erin Bice said she expects her son Dante will miss his friends and carers when Rainbow Cottage shuts on June 28.
She said sharing spaces, rooms, and playgrounds with a smaller number of kids was vital for Dante who can become critically ill if he develops any sort of lung infection.
"It was literally a life and death choice for us," Ms Bice told the Leader.
Ms Bice said years of experience coupled with exceptional teamwork at Rainbow Cottage meant Dante was cared for competently and confidently by staff.
Since she was informed about the closure, Ms Bice has attended two alternative centres in Tamworth, who have already received a number of calls from other parents at Rainbow Cottage looking for care.
Ms Bice said due to Dante's needs she was concerned it would be difficult to find an appropriate child care centre.
"For Dante, being removed, and having to re-settle into a new, larger, noiser centre will impact his social, emotional and developmental growth," she said.
"Young children need stability and safety to grow and thrive."
Another parent with a child at Rainbow Cottage told the Leader she was devastated to find out the "wonderful" centre would be closing.
"The educators are fantastic, any daycare centres would be lucky to have them," the parent said.
The school was chosen based on socioeconomic data, preschool demand, and infrastructure feasibility.
Ms Todd told the Leader the biggest tip for families trying to find child care is to "snap-up" what you can get.
The Ekidna director said parents should be joining waitlists while they're still expecting, and should be flexible with what they're hoping for.
"It might not be the exact day you want, but once you're in a service you then become an existing family," Ms Todd said.
"Then you get first preference when more days become available."
Rainbow Cottage will continue to operate as normal until June 28, 2024.
