The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I've been pretty lucky': Tickle set for long-awaited return to action

By Zac Lowe
March 14 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tickle will play his first game for the Werris Creek Magpies on Saturday since suffering a horror injury in May last year. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Cody Tickle will play his first game for the Werris Creek Magpies on Saturday since suffering a horror injury in May last year. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Cody Tickle and Beau Parry have played footy together since they were kids.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.