'I've been pretty lucky': Tickle set for long-awaited return to action

Cody Tickle and Beau Parry have played footy together since they were kids.
The pair grew up in Werris Creek, where they first met on a footy field and built a friendship has lasted roughly two decades.
So Parry was horrified, as was the rest of the team, when his lifelong mate went down in the Magpies' round five game against North Tamworth last year with a dislocated hip.
In the aftermath, the long-time forward said, the team rallied around their injured captain-coach.
"Everyone got around him," Parry said.
"He lives and breathes his footy, so everyone wanted to stay positive for him."
At the time, nobody was sure how long a full recovery would take, or if Tickle's hip would ever return to its former strength and stability.
But the 30-year-old worked hard in rehab, got positive feedback from his doctors, and has completed a gruelling pre-season - all of which helped him feel confident that he was ready to return.
"I've been pretty lucky with my whole football career, I haven't had too many injuries," Tickle said.
"I went and saw the right people and got the tick of approval from whoever I needed to. I did a lot of strength work when I was off my feet, so I've got full faith that my body will be right."
This year, Tickle will captain the Magpies but will not coach due to a change in his work commitments. His first time back in club colours will take place this Saturday in Werris Creek's trial against the Wauchope Blues.
Often when athletes come back from a severe injury, they meet a mental barrier built from anxiety around whether they have sufficiently healed - but not Tickle.
That thought "didn't cross my mind", he said.
And Parry expects their captain's return to have a tangible impact on their teammates.
"It'll be massive for the club," he said.
"He's always been a big club person, and everyone's always gotten around him. He lifts everyone on the field, you feel 10 foot tall when he's standing next to you."
From their opponents, however, Tickle is not sure what to expect. Wauchope was initially supposed to bring a women's side and reserve grade side, but the Leader understands there was an issue with their numbers.
Instead, the only match taking place in Werris Creek this weekend will be a composite game made up of mixed first and reserve grade squads.
"We'll get out there and play it as a game of footy ... we'll just rip in and see what happens from there," Tickle said.
