'Sustainability' concerns force child care centre to close doors

A TAMWORTH child care centre has announced it will close its doors despite making "every effort" to keep the facility open.
Parents with children at Uniting Rainbow Cottage, on Marius Street, have been notified the occasional care service will close on June 28, 2024.
The letter, which has been sighted by the Leader, states the church council informed Uniting it had become concerned about the "ongoing sustainability" of the centre in May, 2023.
The letter says "a number of options for the future of the service" have been explored since then, but a decision to "sadly" close the cottage has been made.
The centre provided 28 approved places for child care.
The letter states all staff members have been notified about the closure, and Uniting will be offering support to find "alternative employment".
Uniting has also offered to provide parents with a "comprehensive list" of other child care services as soon as possible.
A spokesperson for Uniting NSW and ACT told the Leader a commitment has been made to support families and children transitioning to new care arrangements.
The Leader understands other child centres in Tamworth have already been fielding calls from anxious parents in search of care for their children.
The spokesperson said Uniting has acknowledged the news of the closure will "sadden" Tamworth children and families.
Rainbow Cottage will continue to operate as normal until June 28.
