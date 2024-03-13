McCarthy makes a strong return to Tamworth's livestock show ring

McCarthy Catholic College (MCC) students returned to the competitive Tamworth Show ring on Friday, March 1, proving a force to be reckoned with in the schools' competition.
The Tamworth school took a team of 21 students to the show, with eight taking part in the Tamworth Show Schools' Competition and 13 competing in the schools' individual judging competition.
All competitors judged five classes: beef cattle, prime lambs, dairy cattle, fleece/wool and pigs.
MCC agriculture teacher Kylie Bailey said teams were chosen at random to complete the verbal appreciation class to provide details of their judgement and placings of each class.
The MCC senior team consisted of Year 11 students, Haydon Hunt, Maggie Kemp, Mia Robinson and Taylah Mace, while the junior team contained Year 9 students Sophie Morgan, Ruby O'Rouke, and Molly Klasen, and Year 8 student Amber Willoughby.
The senior MCC judging team spoke on beef cattle, while the junior team spoke on pigs.
The 2024 Tamworth Show Schools' Challenge drew about 200 students. As well as MCC, this included students representing Calrossy Anglican School, Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, Peel High School, Tamworth High School, Carinya and Quirindi High School.
During the schools' competition, students were asked to judge five separate classes, and provide an oral appreciation class.
Miss Bailey said points were awarded for each one and added together to arrive at an overall high point champion school for each division.
MCC had numerous students also gain placings and ribbons in the schools' individual section - of note was Year 10 student Emma Taggart who gained ribbons and places in 4 of the 5 sections.
Miss Bailey said MCC has been absent from the schools' livestock and judging scene for some years, however, was now focused on making a return to the school show movement.
The Leader has already reported last year the school has a major title under it's belt, winning the 2023 Picasso Cow Competition.
With a history of personal success in judging, paraders, carcass assessment and cattle preparation competitions, Miss Bailey is keen to see her students also attain show ring success.
Miss Bailey said the school's participation at other livestock competition events was on the the radar in the future, however, students did already gain experience in handling livestock, such as sheep, cattle, alpacas and poultry, within the school's agriculture program, including feeding, coat preparation and leading on halter which are all parts of preparing an animal for public exhibition.
"It is also just as important to be able to critically assess animals for their positive and negative attributes for end consumer target specifications and to be able to explain your thoughts and reasons to others," she said.
"The other skills involved in judging competitions, such as public speaking and personal presentation, are also paramount."
