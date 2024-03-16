Regional artist Alex Mason in collaboration with major makeup brand

An Inverell visual artist has secured a major collaboration agreement with internationally recognised and renowned Australian make up brand Basics by B, after winning a search competition in 2023.
Alex Mason has collaborated with renowned make up artist Bonnie Gillies, and helped create the very first eye makeup palette by Basics by B.
Ms Mason began trying her hand as a visual artist during COVID-19 lockdowns as a way of coping with anxiety. She was working in Brisbane in radio at the time, a career path that took her to QLD's capital city straight out of high school.
However, after being locked out of NSW by border closures during the pandemic, she and her husband decided to move back home to Inverell for good.
It was there that Ms Mason picked up a paint brush and, using a particularly special paste recipe, started creating brightly coloured, floral inspired artworks.
Her work is heavily influenced by nature, particularly her mother's property which features a wide variety of native plants.
Ms Mason mostly enjoys exploring the fun textures Australian natives have to offer.
After a successful launch in October 2022, she went full time into making art and since then has competed in art shows, coming second in the Inverell Art prize.
She has also collaborated with other artists and businesses, released online teaching, in person workshops, prints and secured her first solo exhibition, which will be in late 2024.
"I've always had an interest in makeup actually," said Ms Mason.
"I think there is an amazing crossover between visual arts and makeup which is why I was so thrilled when Bonnie got in touch with me and started following my Instagram account.
"I was just stunned."
Bonnie Gillies, is a professional makeup artist and beauty expert, and the visionary artist behind Basics by B, a hugely successful cosmetics brand she founded.
She has worked in fashion and film for over 20 years, including on Hollywood feature films, and was appointed the personal beauty adviser to the Queen's lady in waiting of Buckingham palace.
"I was so excited to speak with [Ms Gillies] when she called about doing this collaboration," said Ms Mason.
The pair have spent the last few months working together on developing their product - Basics by B's first ever eye make-up palette.
Ms Mason will host one of her workshops at the product launch in Bondi, recreating her artwork that is featured on the palette.
The palette will be sold internationally online through the Basics by B website basicsbyb.com.au in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, Singapore, USA and Canada.
"They're flying me down to Sydney next week," said Ms Mason. "It's pretty amazing.
"I really love doing collaborations because I think it's a great opportunity to work with other businesses and other women in particular.
"I think it's great for women to support other women in business, I'm just truly thankful for this amazing opportunity."
Ms Mason has an online course called 'Perfect Petals' which people can sign up for anytime and can be found via the link in her Instagram bio - tinyurl.com/uhcvut8b.
