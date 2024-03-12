Here's some ideas to keep the kids entertained

Let me show what we have coming up for the kids in the season! There are several kids shows that can be enjoyed by the whole family. There is even one in the up coming school holidays!
Adapted from the Dog Man series of books by Dav Pilkey
With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?
Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters. Fun for kids aged 6+ and their family.
At the Capitol Theatre Thursday, March 21 at 6pm and Friday, March 22 at 10am and 1pm.
A biological-musical-comedy-adventure - that explores the ins and outs of the human digestive system.
Join biology teachers Oesph A Gus and Dewey Dean as they embark upon an utterly brilliant all-singing, all-dancing (and all clowning) exploration of every twisting tube and remarkable organ - with sketches, songs and sensational science.
Along the way you'll encounter a frenzy of enzyme-powered ping pong balls, sing along with a rainbow collect of poop puppets and witness the weirdest poetry performance you've ever seen. It's a little bit gross - and a 'hole' lotta fun! You may even learn something.
From the creators of The Alphabet of Awesome Science comes a brand new multi award winning family show, You are a Doughnut!
It's true! YOU are a great big fleshy lump with a remarkable hole running all the way through your middle - your digestive system.
Recommended ages 5- 12 and their families.
Warning: Some loud noises and haze effects.
This fun and education show is at the Capitol Theatre Wednesday, April 17 at 6pm and Thursday, April 18 at 10am and 12:30pm
Bandicoot, Koala and a very fun-loving Frilled Neck Lizard regale their story, part truth, part myth but mostly inspiration, of a woman who transforms her world to bring about hope ad happiness for herself and the world around her.
Inspired by Jean Giono's The Man Who Planted Trees, The One Who Planted Trees is an inspirational story that proves just how much one person can do and will have you humming out of the theatre, pulling out the spade and watering plants.
In the face of global climate emergency, how can we find hope? What good can one person do? This is a fun and joyous springboard for serious discussion about our world and the environment we all value.
Recommended 5+ but suitable for everyone!
At the Capitol Theatre Wednesday, May 29 at 6pm and Thursday, May 30 at 10:30am and 12:30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.