Didn't know you had a parking fine: you're not on your Pat Malone

It can be frustrating enough to receive a parking fine, but not knowing until it arrives in the mail up to a week later, only makes the situation worse.
But now, local councils that have signed up to the ticketless system, including Gunnedah and Armidale, are being urged to "address shortcomings in their approach".
Currently councils that use a ticketless system send details of a fine directly to Revenue NSW which then sends an infringement notice by post or the Service NSW app.
It means that in most cases drivers are unaware they have even been fined until they receive the ticket.
But this week councils have received their own letter in the mail, from Finance Minister Courtney Houssos.
The letter formally requests councils that currently don't, to provide an on-the-spot, written notification for drivers - something like a small pre-printed card on their windscreen - when they are issued with a fine.
So they know they have been booked immediately upon returning to their vehicle.
"While there are some benefits to the ticketless system, I am aware of community concerns around the issuing of ticketless parking fines, particularly the timeliness of fine notifications," the minister wrote in her letter.
"I believe these concerns can be addressed by implementing some simple administrative measures.
"The current implementation of the ticketless parking system has eroded trust in parking fine system.
"Providing immediate notification to drivers is the right thing to do and is an important first step to restoring community trust in the administration of the fines system."
Armidale Regional Council issued 1226 parking fines in 2023, worth a total of $232,681.
Gunnedah Shire Council saw just eight fines issued, totalling $3581.
A spokesperson for Gunnedah Shire Council said; "Councils across New South Wales have this week been made aware of this request [to notify drivers on the spot] by the NSW Minister for Finance."
"More than 40 Councils issue ticketless fines in line with a program started in 2020, including Gunnedah Shire which implemented the Print and Post system of issuing parking fines in August 2023.
"Gunnedah Shire will await guidance on this issue from Revenue NSW before assessing whether changes to the ticketing system are needed."
Tamworth Regional Council does not use the ticketless system.
They still notify drivers when they have been fined, by putting a paper ticket under the windscreen wiper.
Data collated by Revenue NSW shows Tamworth Regional Council billed drivers $368,115 for parking offences in the 12 months to July, 2022; $361,526 in the 12 months to July 2023; and from July 2023 to January 2024 some 1176 parking offences have netted $156,785.
Since 2017 the data shows parking fines have earned the local authority $1,739,647.
Parking fines have cost Gunnedah Shire residents $53,911 since 2017; while Armidale residents have coughed up $1,635,537 for the same time period.
Parking meters were introduced in Tamworth in 1965.
In 2008 the meters were upgraded to the Pay and Display ticket machines. There are 47 parking meters and 350 parking sensors.
