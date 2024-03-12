Cause of bushfire 'undetermined', water bomber remains at scene

THE cause of a bushfire which has burnt almost 20 hectares near Gunnedah remains unknown as crews stay on the ground to extinguish the blaze.
Emergency services crews were called to Orange Grove Road, near Gunnedah, at about 3:30pm on Monday March 11, 2024, following reports a bushfire had broken out.
More than 20 firefighters worked into the night to contain the fire which has burnt more than 18 hectares of bush land.
A spokesperson for the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) told the Leader the fire hasn't threatened any properties or houses.
A water bombing aircraft remains and crews are on the ground to control and extinguish the fire.
Tractors are also at the scene to bolster control lines.
The RFS spokesperson said the cause of the fire is "undetermined at this point".
The bush fire remains at advice alert level, and landholders are urged to stay up to date on the situation.
