Man's body recovered from Dangar Falls

Police divers have recovered the body of a man who went missing while swimming at Dorrigo yesterday.
Emergency services were called to Dangar Falls on Coramba Road about 5pm yesterday, Sunday, March 10, when the 31-year-old man failed to resurface.
Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District commenced a search, assisted by State Emergency Service members, but were unable to find the man.
The search resumed on Monday and divers from the Marine Area Command's Dive Unit located the man's body at about 2pm.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
It was the second fatal incident at the falls this year and the fourth death in recent times.
A 35 year old man from Queensland died after jumping off the 30-metre-high waterfall in January.
A man in his 40s died in August last year and a 19-year-old German tourist died in 2012 after she jumped off the falls.
