The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen spent weekend behind bars after stealing meat from Woolies

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 11 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Brookman pleaded guilty to stealing meat from the Woolworths Eastpoint in Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin
Ellie Brookman pleaded guilty to stealing meat from the Woolworths Eastpoint in Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

A TEENAGER has spent two nights behind bars after she stole meat from a Tamworth supermarket.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.