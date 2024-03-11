Teen spent weekend behind bars after stealing meat from Woolies

A TEENAGER has spent two nights behind bars after she stole meat from a Tamworth supermarket.
Ellie Brookman appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court after she charged with stealing $65 worth of meat from Woolworths Eastpoint off Roderick Street.
The court heard the 19-year-old was arrested for the shoplifting offence on Saturday, March 9, and was ordered to stay behind bars until Monday, when she was sentenced.
Brookman's Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Ohrania Huggins said the 19-year-old was serving a community-based sentence at the time she committed the shoplifting offence.
The 19-year-old was also on bail for a separate charge, the court heard.
"I think a fine is an appropriate way for the court to deal with that matter," Ms Huggins said.
"It was food ... and she's very young."
Magistrate Julie Soars told the court Brookman had other matters before the court and needed to "take care".
Ms Soars said she had seen the 19-year-old in the Tamworth court almost "every week".
Brookman was fined $200 for stealing the meat, and ordered to pay an additional $65 to the Woolworths store as compensation.
The 19-year-old was also granted strict conditional bail on the separate charges which remain before the court.
Ms Soars made it a condition of Brookman's bail that she is not to enter the East Tamworth supermarket, and must report to police three times a week.
The prosecutor did not oppose granting the 19-year-old bail given the strict conditions and "warning" to be of good behaviour.
Brookman will return to court later this month.
