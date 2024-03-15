Perfect patch of paradise offering great location and natural beauty

The property has great access to the Peel River where several water holes provide a cool refuge from the summer heat or find a quiet spot to cast a line and wait for elusive cod. Enjoy the junction where the Cockburn River and the Peel River meet. Water dragons can be regularly swimming in the water and on occasions sunning themselves. It is a natural haven and it is not uncommon to see swamp wallabies, echidna and a wide variety of bird species.