Perfect patch of paradise offering great location and natural beauty

4 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
At the end of one of the most historic and tree lined roads in Tamworth is 264-324 King George V Avenue - where a family home sits on just over 27 acres (11.07ha). The property has a modern 4 bedroom home, a large machinery shed, equine improvements, Peel River frontage and plenty of water availability.
The home is only 10 years old and was designed with family in mind whilst taking advantage of the location and natural beauty of the surrounding landscape.
The kitchen is open plan with the combined dining/lounge area. Some of the more notable kitchen features include a dishwasher, electric wall oven, gas cooktop and an overhead rangehood. There is plenty of cupboard space and wide spacious benchtops. A bay window is a delightful area to sit and enjoy the company of cooking companions or a quiet place to enjoy a morning coffee and catch glimpses of the birdlife.
The large family and lounge area is a great place to gather. Year round comfort is assured as there is a wall mounted split system air conditioner as well as a gas heater in the lounge area. There is plenty of room to display your books or ornaments in the floor to ceiling shelving. There is a raked timber ceiling in the living and kitchen areas and large windows allow in an abundance of natural light.
The rear of the property faces north and living area faces east - this area narrates tales of lazy afternoons and cozy evenings. The home is fully insulated in the ceiling and in the walls. The home sits on a thick concrete slab.
From the dining area exit out the glass sliding doors onto the outdoor entertaining area.
Outdoor powerpoints are available. There are great views down to the river and this area is a special place to enjoy sundowners whilst taking in the daily show performed by Mother Nature as she pulls down the blinds every evening.
Each of the 4 large bedrooms offer built-in wardrobes and painted concrete floors. The windows open up to many different views of the natural landscape outside. A wide hallway has one side lined with a row of floor to ceiling cupboards for ample storage space. There is ducted evaporative air conditioning throughout the whole home.
The large family bathroom is very spacious and includes a toilet, vanity, bath and a separate shower. Functional simplicity reigns in the laundry - abundant bench space, a second toilet, and a second shower, a nod to the practicality that country living demands.
All windows have insect screens - great for letting in the fresh country air. Curtains are on the windows.
The house has timber board style cladding and a corrugated iron roof. A solar hot water system with gas booster together with a 6kw solar system provides energy savings. A very large enviro septic system has been installed.
Wireless NBN is connected at the property.
The house runs on rainwater from the large 96,000ltr rainwater tank. Water is purified through a hospital-grade filtration and UV light system. Water from the well is a reliable backup if ever needed.
This property is a perfect haven for horses. It has a large round yard, 6 horse yards and 4 shelters. All fences can be electrified. The land, divided into 5 paddocks. Water is available in every paddock via troughs. There are numerous areas of kikuyu and couch grasses over the paddocks.
There are many native bushes and established trees and a great body of kikuyu grass surrounding the house. The garden is very low maintenance.
A 74-meg ground water licence is included. The well has two pumps. One services the house, the taps and the water troughs. The other is used to water pastures. The pumps are connected to electricity. The well has never been dry and is currently at a depth of 7.5m. The flow rate is 4,000lts per hour.
The property has great access to the Peel River where several water holes provide a cool refuge from the summer heat or find a quiet spot to cast a line and wait for elusive cod. Enjoy the junction where the Cockburn River and the Peel River meet. Water dragons can be regularly swimming in the water and on occasions sunning themselves. It is a natural haven and it is not uncommon to see swamp wallabies, echidna and a wide variety of bird species.
A large 3 bay machinery shed can be easily accessed with good height allowing for machinery. It is fully enclosed and has 3 large roller doors. Electricity is connected and the shed has internal and external lighting.
An elevated camping area is perfect for visitors who want to camp or park their caravan. Electricity and water is available in this area.
Cycle down the Avenue to connect to the river bank cycle ways or ride your horse and enjoy the Avenue and its side lanes.
This perfect patch of paradise is only minutes away from thriving Tamworth and is sure to appeal to a wide variety of buyers. For those who want to escape from the City to the peace and tranquillity of home this is the perfect place to do so. Arrange for your private inspection and prepare yourself to live the life you have always wanted.
