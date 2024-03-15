Convenience and tranquility merged in craftsman-built home in Calala

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Step into elegance with this stunning ex-display home in the desirable Redbank Estate of Calala.
Boasting four spacious bedrooms adorned with built-in robes, including a master suite complete with a huge walk-in robe and ensuite, this residence offers unparalleled comfort and style.
Multiple living and entertaining areas, along with a generous main bathroom, elevate the living experience.
Create culinary masterpieces in the chef's kitchen, showcasing a walk-in pantry, sleek stone benchtops, and quality appliances such as a gas cooktop, electric oven, and dishwasher.
Enjoy seamless indoor-outdoor living with the expansive open-plan layout that effortlessly flows out to the tiled entertaining space.
Relax and unwind in the inviting lounge room, spacious family area, or utilise the versatile activities area, perfect for the kids or creating your own at-home office oasis.
Stay comfortable year-round with ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and enjoy the convenience of natural gas connection throughout the home.
Elevate the ambiance with plantation shutters adding a touch of elegance to every room.
Park with ease in the double garage, providing secure parking and additional storage space.
Whether you seek relaxation or productivity, this home effortlessly caters to your every need.
Nestled in the desirable Redbank Estate of Calala, this home offers the perfect blend of tranquillity and convenience.
Calala is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and welcoming community.
Enjoy the convenience of nearby amenities, including schools, shops, a tavern, and public transport, while still being within easy reach of the city centre.
Indulge in the epitome of elegance and comfort within this meticulously crafted home.
From the spacious living areas ideal for relaxation and entertaining to the seamless indoor-outdoor flow inviting you to enjoy the serene surroundings, every moment in this residence promises a luxurious retreat.
"This property appeals to discerning buyers who appreciate quality craftsmanship and luxurious living," listing agent Jayden Newbery from Ray White Tamworth said.
"Families seeking ample space, professionals desiring a sophisticated home office setup, and entertainers who value seamless indoor-outdoor flow will be drawn to this residence.
"With the owner motivated to sell, now is the time to make this exceptional property your own."
