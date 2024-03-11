Free festival fun celebrates our community's seniors

The region's seniors will be spoilt for choice, with a host of free events on offer during the upcoming 2024 Seniors Festival.
The event runs from March 11 to March 24, and will be targeted towards providing quality connectedness between seniors, through recreational and educational activities.
Tamworth Regional councillor Judy Coates said seniors make a special contribution to our local communities.
"Seniors play a huge role in communities and are often volunteers for a wide range of community groups. Being able to provide opportunities specific for seniors is a fantastic way of saying thank you and to help keep their connectedness with the community," Cr Coates said.
With 'Reach Beyond' being the theme for 2024, activities that will run in the Tamworth region include:
HealthWISE has partnered with OzHarvest to bring the Nutrition Education and Skills Training program to Tamworth.
These events are supported by the NSW Government through the NSW Seniors Festival Grant program.
More details of events across the region can be found here www.destinationtamworth.com.au/event/2024-seniors-festival
