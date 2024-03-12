More babies, and Tamworth emergency is getting even busier

Fewer people arrived at Tamworth hospital by ambulance, but attendances at emergency have risen, according to the latest Bureau of Health Information data.
The October to December quarter of 2023 was also a busy period for the maternity ward, with 257 babies born, 17 more than during the same period in 2022.
Paramedics brought in 2661 people by ambulance, that's 62 fewer than the same period in 2023, but not as busy as the July to September quarter which saw 2731 patients arrive at the hospital by ambulance.
Overall attendances at the hospital (10,891) were down on the July to September quarter (11,1970) but up on the same period in 2022 (10,652).
Presentations to the Emergency Department (10,678) - including 38 who needed to be resuscitated - were up 2.2 per cent on the same period in 2022 (10,448).
Admissions to hospital from the emergency department went up by 14.2pc.
Patients continued to spend a long time in the ED with just 53.2pc leaving within four hours after receiving treatment, compared to the 58.1pc statewide.
Some patients waited over 9 hours to be seen after presenting to emergency.
Tamworth hospital performed 868 elective surgeries in the October to December 2023 period - 68 more than the October to December 2022 period - with waiting times for urgent surgeries ranging from 13 to 26 days.
Chief Executive of Hunter New England Local Health District, Tracey McCosker, said the report was positive.
She said it highlights significant improvements in completing planned surgeries, cutting the overdue waitlist by 67.1 per cent and performing more planned surgeries on time.
"It's extremely encouraging to see our strategy in delivering world-class healthcare for every patient every time is evident in the latest release of hospital performance data," Ms McCosker said.
"Our dedicated emergency department staff do a fantastic job and I want to express my gratitude to our teams providing care to our most sick and vulnerable patients.
"The District has been very successful in its recent recruitment efforts, and we're excited to welcome those coming to our regional and rural facilities in the coming months.
"I acknowledge the strains on our staff at the moment. I want to reassure the community we are working very hard to bring more people to our regions with generous incentive offers and relocation payments."
The latest Emergency Department Patient Survey, which focuses on patients' experiences in emergency departments in 2022-23, have also been released
The survey reflects the experiences of more than 21,000 people who attended one of 77 large EDs in NSW from July 2022 to June 2023.
BHI Chief Executive Dr Diane Watson said almost nine in 10 patients (87pc) said, overall, their care was 'very good' (60pc) or 'good' (27pc).
"Despite EDs being busy, patients' ratings for most survey questions were similar to the previous year," said Dr Watson.
"However, there was significant variation in results for individual hospitals."
Of the 77 large EDs included in the survey, 41 are in rural areas and the report includes special insights into the experiences of patients who visited those hospitals between January and March 2023.
Around one-third (34pc) thought, at the time of their visit to a large rural ED, their condition could 'definitely' (15pc) or 'to some extent' (19pc) have been treated by a GP or other health professional.
When asked why they had not seen a GP or other health professional, 44 pc of patients said those services were closed, and 30pc said they could not get an appointment within a reasonable time. Just 3pc said there was no GP or health professional close to where they live.
Survey respondents who attended the 41 large ED's in rural areas between January and March 2023, provided additional some feedback via a 17-question 'rural focus' module.
In the Hunter New England most people arrived at their local ED by private vehicle (83pc) and 14pc by ambulance or patient service.
In regard to the question: Do you think you received safe, high quality care? 72pc of patients answered 'yes definitely'; 21pc said 'yes to some extent' and 7pc said 'no' - which was roughly on par with the statewide figures.
The majority of patients (86pc) did not experience any problem with their care or treatment during or soon after their visit to a HNEH ED.
